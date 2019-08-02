Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.
ZBRA stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.88. 140,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $237.15.
In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total transaction of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.