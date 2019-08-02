Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

ZBRA stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.88. 140,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total transaction of $766,152.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

