Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €46.80 ($54.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.83 ($43.99).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €3.53 ($4.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €43.70 ($50.81). 699,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.22. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

