Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.54 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $47.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.
ZLAB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,769. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
