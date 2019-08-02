Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,309. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,537,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 892.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 578,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 522,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

