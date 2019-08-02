Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $171,352.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur Przybyl sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $682,204.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $140,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

