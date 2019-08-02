Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

