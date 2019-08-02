Zacks Investment Research Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.89. 107,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.85. FibroGen has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $1,401,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,563,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $522,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,912.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,251,501. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

