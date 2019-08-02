Zacks Investment Research Lowers CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Barclays assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

