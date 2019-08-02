Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seidman Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 698,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 43,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.