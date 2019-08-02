Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). Equities analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $577,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.