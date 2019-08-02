Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Standard Motor’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, on a year over year basis, both earnings and revenues improved. The company believes in diversifying its business across new arenas. In sync with the strategy, the company acquired the Pollak business in April 2019. The acquisition will likely support its growth in the heavy-duty channel. For 2019, it expects performance improvement, owing to favorable market conditions and increased product order for the Engine Management and Temperature Control units. It is also making decent progress toward achieving long-term goals through plant consolidations and relocations. However, rising expenses due to increased volume, relocation of existing hubs and high tariffs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line.”

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $102,820.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,851,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence I. Sills sold 13,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $625,312.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,306,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,133. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

