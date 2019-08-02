Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to Sell

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of PJC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 5,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,242. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $172.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 354.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 171.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 272,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

