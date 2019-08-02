Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. Meili has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

