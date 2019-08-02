Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Gaia stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

