Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 12,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.94.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $6,671,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 480.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

