Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.70 Target Price for Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 240 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of RENN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $110.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

