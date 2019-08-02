Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $468.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.87 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $528.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 422,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

