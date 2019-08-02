Zacks: Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,025 shares of company stock worth $923,460 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,287. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

