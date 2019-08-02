Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce sales of $146.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $147.04 million. Caesarstone posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $578.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.26 million to $582.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $601.32 million, with estimates ranging from $595.07 million to $607.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.66 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $10,861,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $3,974,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 50,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $478.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

