Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NYSE WCC traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $44.77. 885,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 6,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 539,917 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

