Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

In related news, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,094,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,059,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,896. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOTS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.68. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

