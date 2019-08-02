Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,803.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,410 shares of company stock worth $1,594,062 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 184,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.