Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

