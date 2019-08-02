Zacks: Analysts Expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $62.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $63.33 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $46.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $252.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.40 billion to $254.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $244.74 billion to $271.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,208,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $341,271,000 after buying an additional 2,610,380 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 37,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 65,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 470,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,843,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

