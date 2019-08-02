Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.65.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comerica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,960,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.39. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

