Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $23.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $99.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $108.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $216.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned 0.08% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MNRL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

