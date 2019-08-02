Zacks: Analysts Expect American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. American International Group reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 1,607,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

