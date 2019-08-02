Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. CDW posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $118.52. 1,222,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,139. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CDW by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

