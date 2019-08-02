YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YY were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YY by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YY by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

