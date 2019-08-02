Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 151.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 68.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

YUMC opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.55%. Yum China’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

