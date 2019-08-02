YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,766.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. 4,054,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,888. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $121.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.