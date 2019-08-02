York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on YORW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded York Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

YORW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 10,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.23. York Water has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

