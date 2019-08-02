YGGDRASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $201,863.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $201,863.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00266889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01441044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00112153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000529 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

