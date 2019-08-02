Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.53. 948,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Xylem by 12.2% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 80,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.