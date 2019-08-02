XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of XXL Energy Corp (CVE:XL) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

