XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,855.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and last traded at GBX 2,010 ($26.26), with a volume of 49614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target (down from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,159.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

