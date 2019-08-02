XinFin Network (XDCE) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. XinFin Network has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $271,731.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network, COSS and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.02103800 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009680 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,481,360 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

