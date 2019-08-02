Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. Xerox also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.80-3.95 EPS.

Shares of XRX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. Xerox has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

