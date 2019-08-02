Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.58. 3,903,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xerox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.