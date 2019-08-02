XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 88,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,550. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.