WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $963.40. WPP shares last traded at $937.20, with a volume of 3,748,758 shares trading hands.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,015 ($13.26) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,144.67 ($14.96).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 966.33.

In related news, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

