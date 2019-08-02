WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in WP Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

