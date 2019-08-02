WP Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276,999 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9,415.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 263,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116,815. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.