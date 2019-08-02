WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.70. 91,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.08. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

