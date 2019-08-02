WP Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of RPV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

