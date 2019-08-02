Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 202,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.