Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,912,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.