WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 13,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,593. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 67.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR in the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 8.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,223,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 205,585 shares in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

