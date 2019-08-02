WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WNS by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,457,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 622,177 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 856,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 136,836 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of WNS opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.