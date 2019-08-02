WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.18, 37,393 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 32.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 294,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter.

